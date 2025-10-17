Atari marks 45th anniversary of the Intellivision with new console

Atari is celebrating the 45th anniversary of one-time rival the Intellivision with a new retro console featuring 45 fan-favourite games.

Also boasting a host of technical upgrades, the Intellivision Sprint will be available for pre-orders from 17th October for £99.99, and will launch on 23rd December in Europe and 5th December in USA and Australia).



Released in 1980 as a direct competitor to the Atari 2600, the Intellivision sparked a legendary rivalry that became known as the First Console War.

Atari acquired the Intellivision brand and the lion’s share of the game catalogue in 2024.

Created in collaboration with Plaion Replai, the new Intellivision Sprint has an authentic design, with the original’s gold and black surface and wood grain front.

Technical upgrades include two wireless controllers, HDMI output and a USB-A port for library expansion.



The 45 built-in games include the sports games Baseball, Chip Shot Super Pro Golf, Soccer, Super Pro Skiing, Tennis and Super Pro Football, and strategy games B-17 Bomber, Sea Battle, Space Battle, and Utopia.

Fan-favourite arcade games include Astrosmash, Shark! Shark!, Star Strike, with Thin Ice and Boulder Dash rounding out the collection.



“We’re thrilled to celebrate Intellivision’s 45th anniversary, and what better way to honour it than by bringing back this innovative console for fans to experience once again?” said Matt Burnett, VP of Strategic Operations at Atari.

“Becoming caretakers of such an important brand is both a big responsibility and a very fun expansion of our work at Atari.”



Ben Jones, Commercial Director of Plaion Replai, added: “It has been rewarding to apply some of the learnings from our successful collaboration on the Atari+ retro consoles to the Intellivison Sprint.

“We’re proud to bring a modern take on this ground-breaking console to Intellivision fans and collectors.”