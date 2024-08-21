Catherine Tate to host the 2024 Doctor Who Prom

Catherine Tate as Donna Noble in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special, Star Beast. Image Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Catherine Tate will host this weekend’s Doctor Who Prom which will celebrate Murray Gold and Segun Akinola’s music for the show.

The actress and comedian delighted Doctor Who fans around the world last year when she reprised her role as companion Donna Noble for three 60th anniversary episodes alongside David Tennant’s newly regenerated 14th Doctor.

Donna first appeared in the show’s 2006 Christmas special before returning as a fulltime companion in 2008’s fourth series and appearing in the 2009-2010 Christmas and New Year’s specials.

The Doctor Who Prom will be conducted by Alastair King and performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, which records the series’ music, who will be joined by international star soprano Aida Garifullina and singers Shahid Abbas Khan, Hollie Buhagiar, Lucie Jones and Tobias Turley, and the London Philharmonic Choir.

Previous Doctor Who Proms have been staged in 2008, 2010 and 2013, and the BBC says this year’s will be a brand-new show celebrating Doctor’s latest adventures and showcasing Murray Gold’s music for the series.

Audiences will hear specially arranged pieces from the most recent series starring Ncuti Gatwa plus music from the anniversary specials, and favourites from Murray Gold’s long association composing for the series.

The Prom will also feature Segun Akinola’s music created for Jodie Whittaker’s tenure as the Doctor.

The Doctor Who Prom will be at the Royal Albert Hall on Bank Holiday Monday 26 August with two performances at 2.30pm and 7pm, with the later concert broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and available on BBC Sounds for 30 days.

The Prom has been co-commissioned for television by BBC Arts and BBC Cymru Wales and will be broadcast later this year.

Tate said: “I’m delighted to be hosting this spectacular BBC Prom celebrating all things Doctor Who at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

“I am so looking forward to immersing myself in the music of the brilliantly enduring, shape-shifting Whoniverse, and celebrating the Doctors’ adventures (and maybe a few monsters) with you all.”