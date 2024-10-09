Deadpool & Wolverine enjoy biggest debut week sales since 2022

Deadpool & Wolverine enters the UK’s Official Film Chart at number 1 after clocked up 212,000 sales – the biggest tally for any film since Top Gun: Maverick earned 351,000 in its debut week during the summer of 2022.
The Marvel sequel’s success comes purely from digital sales, with its physical release still almost a month away.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which also previously dominated the charts for four weeks following its digital release, has re-entered at Number 2 following its release on disc.
Inside Out 2 lifts one place to Number 3, while Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire leaps ten to Number 4. Despicable Me 4 finishes the week at Number 5, while Joker returns to the Top 10 at Number 6 following the release of Joker: Folie à Deux in cinemas.
The second new entry of the week is 1986 psychological thriller The Hitcher (7), which received a 4K UHD restoration and re-release.
Rounding out this week’s Top 10 is disaster film Twisters (8), Bad Boys: Ride or Die (9) and last week’s chart-topper, The Bikeriders (10).
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 9th October 2024
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|NEW
|1
|DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
|WALT DISNEY
|RE
|2
|KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|4
|3
|INSIDE OUT 2
|WALT DISNEY
|14
|4
|GHOSTBUSTERS – FROZEN EMPIRE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|2
|5
|DESPICABLE ME 4
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|12
|6
|JOKER
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|7
|THE HITCHER
|SECOND SIGHT FILMS
|5
|8
|TWISTERS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|7
|9
|BAD BOYS – RIDE OR DIE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|1
|10
|THE BIKERIDERS
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES