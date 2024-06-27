Denise Van Outen meets supermarket buyers in latest Channel 4 series

Denise Van Outen will meet the people who decide what’s on the nation’s supermarket shelves in Secrets of the Supermarket Buyers, a new series heading to Channel 4 later this year.

From the discount disruptors to the premium grocers, the series will lift the lid on the tactics used by behind-the-scenes buyers to get popular items into stores and, ultimately, into shoppers’ trolleys.

Produced by Glasgow based production company Firecrest Films, the series follows Van Outen’s Secrets of the Middle Aisle (2022) and Secrets of the Supermarket Own-Brands (2023) which won consolidated audiences of 1.4 million and 1.6 million viewers respectively.

The presenter commented: “These shows have changed how I do my shopping and I’ve loved being able to spill the secrets with my friends and family too. I’m excited to get the inside scoop on who decides what we see on our supermarkets shelves and peek behind the scenes to uncover even more surprises.”

Firecrest Films’ Nicole Kleeman said: “We couldn’t pass the opportunity to extend our relationship with Denise Van Outen and Channel 4 for this new series that will grant extraordinary access to the inner workings of some of the UK’s biggest brands.”

Channel 4’s Deborah Dunnett added: “Denise really brings this kind of consumer show to life, and I’m thrilled she’s back with Firecrest for more unparalleled access and unabashed nosiness.”