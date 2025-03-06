Channel 4 and Crufts extend TV deal

Channel 4 will remain the broadcast home of Crufts until 2029 after agreeing a multi-year extension to its coverage deal with show organisers, The Kennel Club.

The broadcaster, which has shown Crufts since 2010, also announced that independent production company Sunset+Vine will continue to produce its coverage of the show.

Channel 4’s Head of Sports Pete Andrews said: “Crufts is a truly unique event and has a very special place in the hearts of Channel 4 viewers and we’re delighted that Channel 4 will continue our relationship with The Kennel Club and the producers of our Crufts coverage, Sunset+Vine.”

Jannine Edgar, Chief Executive of The Kennel Club, said, “We have enjoyed fantastic coverage with Channel 4 over the last 15 years and are delighted to continue our partnership for the next four years.

“Channel 4 has provided The Kennel Club with more airtime for Crufts than ever before, helping us to show the important role dogs play in our lives.”