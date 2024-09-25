Bad Boys: Ride or Die topples Inside Out 2 in this week’s Official Film Chart

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die becomes this week’s bestselling film following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

The film’s physical release sees it rise three places to end Inside Out 2’s run at the top of the Official Film Chart which now sits in second place ahead of Despicable Me 4 (3rd).

Disaster epic Twisters drops to Number 4 while The Bikeriders holds on to its Number 5 peak and M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, becomes this week’s highest new entry in sixth place. 

This week sees all three of the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy land in the Top 10 for the first time; The Fellowship of the Ring holds at Number 7 again, while The Two Towers earns a new peak at Number 9, and The Return of the King rises three to Number 10. 

Finally, Dune: Part Two rebounds back into the Top 10, up seven places this week (8).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 25th September 2024

LWPosTitleLabel
41BAD BOYS – RIDE OR DIESONY PICTURES HE
12INSIDE OUT 2WALT DISNEY
33DESPICABLE ME 4UNIVERSAL PICTURES
24TWISTERSWARNER HOME VIDEO
55THE BIKERIDERSUNIVERSAL PICTURES
NEW6TRAPWARNER HOME VIDEO
77THE LORD OF THE RINGS – FELLOWSHIP OFWARNER HOME VIDEO
158DUNE – PT 2WARNER HOME VIDEO
109THE LORD OF THE RINGS – THE TWO TOWERSWARNER HOME VIDEO
1310THE LORD OF THE RINGS – THE RETURN OFWARNER HOME VIDEO
