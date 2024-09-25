Update brings easier content discovery to SPI’s FilmBox+

SPI has unveiled an updated version of its FilmBox+ streaming service, bringing a new look and additional features to the service.

FilmBox+ offers a regularly refreshed library of popular series, films, and documentaries plus live streaming and smart channels.

The update brings improvements to the service’s content discovery, including new thematic categorisation of the library and the ability to set alerts for the broadcast time of their favourite films or series aired on the live channels.

Users can also now add multiple profiles.

Patrycja Gałązka-Struzik, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer at SPI International, said: “We continually evolve and adapt our digital offerings to meet users’ needs. At the same time, we observe market trends and introduce new solutions.

“The refreshed FilmBox+ service, with its extensive content library, gives users easy access to great entertainment at a very attractive price. We are certain that FilmBox+ will now be even more enjoyable and will encourage new users to check out our offer.”