Battlefield 6 clocks up 7 million sales in opening weekend

Battlefield 6 has enjoyed the franchise’s biggest ever launch with over 7 million copies sold during the three days.

EA says the game also had over 172 million online matches played and accumulated over 15 million hours watched on streaming services during the 3-day weekend, plus the most concurrent players for Battlefield ever.

The game offers new multiplayer modes and a “blockbuster” single player campaign to ensure maximum options for gamers.

Its launch will be closely followed by the release of Rogue Ops, its first DLC season on October 28, bringing a new Blackwell Fields map “built for the chaos of all-out warfare” and an intense new 4v4 mode.

Seasonal content will be released on a consistent basis, with the next two phases of Season 1 content arriving later this year.

“First and foremost we want to thank our players,” said Byron Beede, General Manager of Battlefield.

“Battlefield 6 was built with our fans. From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering Open Beta we have been obsessed with player feedback.

“Together, with our players we’ve had a singular goal: to craft the best Battlefield ever. And this is just the beginning – our first season of new content is just 12 days away.”

Vince Zampella, Executive Vice President, added: “We never take moments like this for granted, so I want to express our sincere gratitude to our global Battlefield Studios and passionate community that has helped get us to this point.

“We appreciate you joining us for Battlefield 6’s momentous launch. We have so much more to come in the weeks ahead.”