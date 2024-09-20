EE reveals latest broadband and TV deals for September

EE has unveiled new deals on selected broadband and TV packages, with customers able to save up to £120 against the network’s regular prices.

All deals are available via ee.co.uk until September 26th and are subject to a 24 month contract.

EE Broadband Deals

EE Full Fibre 50 (average download speeds of 50 Mbps): 3 months free and then £32.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £98.97)

EE Full Fibre 150 (average download speeds of 149 Mbps): 3 months free and then £33.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £101.97)

EE Full Fibre 500 (average download speeds of 500 Mbps): 3 months free and then £39.99 per month no upfront cost, no activation cost and free P&P (Save £119.97)

EE TV Deals

EE Entertainment: £0 upfront cost, £5 a month for three months then £20 per month (Save £45)

Includes: Sky Originals on Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, and more with NOW Entertainment, includes Netflix Basic – customers can watch and download movies and TV shows on 1 device in HD

EE Sport: £0 upfront cost, £5 a month for three months then £20 per month (Save £45)

Includes: All TNT Sports channels through your TV and on the app, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2, Exclusive Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, boxing, UFC, rugby and more live sports

EE Big Sport: £10 for three months and then £45 per month (Save £105)

Includes: All 12 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports (for even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), all TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2, discovery+ Premium