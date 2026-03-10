Bauer appointed as BBC Studios’ European podcast ad sales agent

Bauer Media Audio has been chosen as the exclusive seller of advertising within the BBC’s podcasts in seven European markets: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, and Portugal.

Brands will be able to buy both direct and programmatic advertising opportunities through audioXi, Bauer Media Audio’s digital audio marketplace.

The podcasts are published internationally by BBC Studios, the BBC’s wholly-owned commercial arm which enjoys annual sales revenues of around £2bn.

Helen Pendlebury, Commercial & Business Development Director, BBC Studios Audio said: “BBC podcasts are seeing strong engagement worldwide and that momentum isn’t limited to primarily English-speaking markets.

“We already have meaningful audiences across EMEA, and we’re excited to partner with Bauer Media to deepen our commercial presence across The Nordics, Eastern Europe and Portugal.

“Bauer brings deep local expertise and a proven track record in premium audio, which makes them a great fit for representing the breadth and quality of the BBC podcast slate.”

Alex Faust, Director of Advertising Innovation, Commercial Advisory, Bauer Media Audio said: “This partnership marks a pivotal expansion of audioXi’s premium podcast network, across seven of our territories.

“By combining BBC Studios’ world-class storytelling with Bauer Media Audio’s local market expertise, we’re creating more opportunities for advertisers to reach diverse, engaged and high-value audiences.

“We are thrilled to bring such an iconic portfolio into our commercial ecosystem.”