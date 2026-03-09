BBC’s UKTV strikes new streamed channels deal with Samsung 

The BBC is finally allowing Samsung TV owners to watch its UK commercial channels, including U&Dave and U&Yesterday, via broadband.

Like other other major TV manufacturers, Samsung’s Electronic Programme Guide includes both traditional aerial channels and streamed channels delivered over broadband.

Where a user doesn’t have access to an aerial, the channels they can receive are limited to those available to stream.

Under a new agreement between Samsung and the BBC’s wholly-owned UKTV subsidiary, streamed versions of U&Drama, U&Yesterday U&W and U&eden will join Samsung’s Universal Guide later this year.

Once the viewer selects any of these channels, they’ll open in the U app – the BBC’s advert-funded streaming service.

Jonathan Newman, General Manager, Commercial, UKTV and BBC Studios UK/Ireland, said: “This new deal builds on our already fruitful and wide-ranging partnership with Samsung.

“It will make the U app even more accessible to Samsung’s customers and ensure UKTV’s rich mix of content remains highly visible across VOD and linear.”

Dan Harvie, VP of Home Entertainment and Appliances at Samsung UK and Ireland, said: “UKTV is a key part of the vast range of entertainment that is included within a Samsung TV.

“We are always aiming to help our customers enjoy the very best possible entertainment experience and with UKTV we are delivering access to a whole host of different broadcast content.”