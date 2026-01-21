BBC confirms it will make new shows for YouTube

The BBC has confirmed last week’s story, first reported by the Financial Times, that it will stream original content on YouTube for the first time.

Rivals ITV and Channel 4 already make new shows and titles from their back catalogue available through the platform which is now the UK’s second most popular outlet for TV content.

In contrast, the BBC’s use of YouTube has largely been limited to low-effort activities such as publishing trailers, selected news reports and random segments of archive shows such as Tomorrow’s World.

Even as audiences have shrunk and the number of viewers paying the Licence Fee has fallen, managers have so far been seemingly disinterested in taking the BBC’s content to audiences on other platforms.

Under the newly confirmed deal, the BBC’s YouTube output will include new factual, entertainment and news content aimed at the younger BBC Three audience plus new channels, including at least one centred around new and existing BBC documentaries.

It’ll also harness the platform’s popularity to “promote key BBC programme brands” while the broadcaster’s commercial arm, BBC Studios, will continue to offer content to fans of shows such as Doctor Who.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, said: “It’s essential that everyone gets value from the BBC, and this groundbreaking partnership will help us connect with audiences in new ways.

“We’re building from a strong start and this takes us to the next level, with bold homegrown content in formats audiences want on YouTube and an unprecedented training programme to upskill the next generation of YouTube creators from across the UK.

“Importantly, this partnership also allows new audiences different routes into BBC services like BBC iPlayer and Sounds.”

Pedro Pina, VP EMEA YouTube, added: “We are delighted to partner with the BBC to redefine the boundaries of digital storytelling. This partnership translates the BBC’s world-class content for a digital-first audience, ensuring its cultural impact reaches a younger, more global audience.”