EE brings its ‘Experience’ retail format to Birmingham’s Bullring 

EE is rolling out its ‘Experience’ retail format to Birmingham this week, with shoppers at the city’s iconic Bullring the latest to benefit from face-to-face advice and guidance on the latest connected tech.

The format uses four specially designed zones to help customers visualise their connected lives across work, home, learning and gaming, while also showcasing EE’s home broadband, pay-TV and mobile products.

Part of the network’s multi million pound investment into its retail estate, the Bullring store will be the 26th to feature the new format.

Emile Heskey, who called Birmingham home during a five-year spell with Birmingham City and Aston Villa, will cut the ribbon and welcome visitors at 12pm on Thursday 28th November.

Asif Aziz, Retail Director at EE, said: “Our new store is designed to meet the needs of this vibrant community, providing a space where people can get hands-on with the latest devices and discover new ways to stay connected.

“We’re excited to bring this innovative retail experience to Birmingham, with our brilliant team of EE Guides ready to help customers with all their technology needs and to offer personal, expert advice on how connected technology can enhance their everyday lives.”