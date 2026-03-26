Damson Idris to star in The Lords’ Day for Netflix

Snowfall and F1 star Damson Idris is to star in The Lords’ Day, a new Netflix series based on the novel by House of Cards creator Michael Dobbs.

Set to start filming “soon”, the six-part series is written by Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley (Spooks, Humans, Better) and is being produced by Bad Wolf.

Synopsis:

On the State Opening of Parliament, British spy Harry Jones (Damson Idris) finds himself inside the iconic building amidst a lockdown.

As the siege escalates, loyalties are tested and selfless sacrifices are made, leading to a desperate fight for survival where not everyone will emerge alive.

Can Harry use his skills and training to be the country’s saviour?