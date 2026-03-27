Channel 4 launches new branded series Train-ing It with Joe Wilkinson

Joe Wilkinson is embarking on a host of rail journeys across the country in a new series set to stream on Channel 4’s YouTube channel and social media accounts.

Each episode of Train‑ing It with Joe Wilkinson sees the comedian, actor and screenwriter joined by a famous face for “funny, curious and quietly revealing” conversations aboard the train.

The series is produced by Electric Robin and has been created in partnership with Rail Delivery Group, the membership organisation that represents Britain’s train operators.

Episode one debuts today (March 27th) and sees Wilkinson sharing a journey with actor Michael Sheen.

Wilkinson: “I love train travel and I love chatting to folk that I admire, so I am thrilled to be doing this show.”

Stephen Parnell, Digital Commissioning Executive at Channel 4 added: “Train-ing It with Joe Wilkinson sits in the sweet spot of branded content: passionate talent with a clear creative vision, a Producer skilled at navigating every hurdle to bring that vision to life, and a brand willing to go above and beyond to make it all possible.

“This isn’t just a digital chat show on a train – it’s a chance for Joe Wilkinson to take his love of rail travel and combine it with genuine curiosity about the people he admires.

“With fantastic guests, a quintessentially British backdrop, and a series brought to life through the power of digital storytelling, it’s ultimately a warm and witty celebration of travelling across the UK by train.”

Catherine Lyver, Head of Propositions and Marketing at Rail Delivery Group commented: “We wanted to show the nation what regular rail users already know – there’s something special about the little ‘time bubble’ you get on a train.

“It’s the perfect moment to chat, unwind, laugh or just let your mind wonder whilst someone else does the driving.

“Our new Channel 4 series brings that feeling to life with real journeys, brilliant guests and plenty of personality. It’s a fun, fresh way to share the rail’s industry’s ‘On the train you can’ message and inspire more people to discover what they can gain when they choose to travel by train.”