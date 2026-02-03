BritAsia TV joins Channelbox’s line-up on Freeview

Channelbox has added BritAsia TV to its portfolio of internet-delivered channels available to Freeview households.

Dedicated to promoting British Asian culture, music, entertainment, lifestyle and community programming, the channel provides a platform for artists, musicians, actors and content creators to showcase their talents.

Audiences can watch it through Channelbox on Freeview channel 271 where they can also access more than 70 other FAST channels spanning all genres.

Tanya Kronfli, Head of Business Development at Channelbox, commented: “Channelbox is committed to celebrating diversity in genre, culture and language.

“We are delighted to welcome BritAsia TV, the home of British Asian culture, to our platform.

“Their vibrant mix of music, entertainment and community programming enhances our Freeview offering and strengthens our connection with multicultural audiences across the UK.”