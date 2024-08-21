Marvel Rivals gets confirmed release date

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed that Marvel Rivals, their upcoming new Super Hero Team-Based PVP console and PC shooter, will be available from December 6th.

The game is based around a new storyline in which a merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises still unknown.

Now, heroes and foes from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities.

“We are ecstatic to be part of this year’s gamescom and the opportunity to connect with players from all across Europe,” stated Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc.

“We are now entering the final stages of development as we march towards our December 6th release.”