BBC strikes new two season Premiership Women’s Rugby deal

The BBC has secured a new deal to bring audiences one live Premiership Women’s Rugby match each week across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons. All matches will be streamed on BBC iPlayer plus on the BBC Sport website and app.

The deal follows BBC Sport’s coverage the Women’s Six Nations and Premiership Women’s Rugby earlier this year.

From next month the BBC will also bring audiences exclusive coverage of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which kicks off on 22 August with hosts England opening at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

This 10th edition of the competition will be staged across eight cities nationwide, culminating in the final at Twickenham Stadium in London on 27 September.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “Premiership Women’s Rugby is fast, physical and full of elite talent, and we’re proud to bring that to audiences across the UK on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

“With the Women’s Rugby World Cup exclusively on the BBC this summer, 2025 is a landmark year for women’s sport, and we’re right at the heart of it.”

Genevieve Shore, PWR’s Executive Chair, added: “Today marks another important step forward for Premiership Women’s Rugby.

“In partnership with the BBC we intend to give our incredible athletes the biggest platform possible, to show off the elite rugby talent that exists in this country.

“The Rugby World Cup later this year will be a breakthrough moment in our sport, but the story won’t end there.

“The world’s best players play their rugby every week in the PWR, and I am excited to say that now they’ll also be shown every week on the BBC.”