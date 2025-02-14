Sci-fi horror The Gorge is now streaming on Apple TV+

Image: Apple

Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy play guards based on opposite sides of a vast gorge in Apple’s latest original movie.

The pair must protect the world from an undisclosed, mysterious force lurking within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy.

When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.

Also starring Sigourney Weaver, The Gorge is available to stream from today on Apple TV+.

Hailing from Skydance, it’s written by Zach Dean and directed by Scott Derrickson.

Producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, Adam Kolbrenner, Zach Dean, and Gregory Goodman.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, it can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.

