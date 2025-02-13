The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to resume filming this spring

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel. Credit: Ross Ferguson / Prime Video. Copyright: Amazon MGM Studios



Prime Video has confirmed that pre-production has begun on the third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with filming set to begin the spring at Shepperton Studios.

Season two completed its run last October with an explosive finale which saw Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) vowing to hunt down Sauron.

Jumping forward several years, the third season will take place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.

The streaming service has also announced three directors for the upcoming series, two returning and one new, Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Stefan Schwartz. Each will helm multiple episodes.

Amazon describes the series as “globally successful” and says it continues to be one of the strongest drivers for new Prime sign-ups.

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said: “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway.

“The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled.

“We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”