BBC to launch AI translated Polish-language news service

Next month will see the launch of a new Polish-language BBC World Service news site aimed at countering “a wave of disinformation in the region”.

Launching on 24 June, BBC News Polska will be available via bbc.com/polska with content also available on the BBC’s social channels. It will be funded from existing budgets and operated as a pilot, with reviews throughout its first year of operation.

The service will harness AI to translate content into Polish, a first for the World Service, though BBC bosses say all AI-translated content “will always have human editorial oversight” and be clearly labelled.

Fiona Crack, Deputy Global Director at BBC News, said: “Launching BBC News Polska, we are bringing together the most effective practices of working responsibly and innovatively with AI to reach Polish-speakers with the best of the BBC’s global and regional journalism.

“Following successful trials and advances in translation services, we are able to launch a new offer alongside original stories and fresh angles from our excellent Polish-speaking team.

“We look forward to building an audience for whom this content will serve as a welcome and required source of trusted news and information.”