Eureka confirms UK and US release for Patrick Tam’s The Sword

Eureka Entertainment is bringing a new 2K restoration of The Sword, Patrick Tam’s dazzling take on the classic wuxia adventure, to Blu-ray as part of the Eureka Classics range.

The release will be Available from 18 November 2024 in the UK, and from 19 November in North America.

Synopsis:

Believing that he is in possession of a cursed blade, the legendary swordsman Hua Qian Shu (Tien Feng, King Boxer) has retreated from the martial arts world to live in peaceful seclusion.

However, his retirement has done nothing to dampen his reputation; a young warrior, Li Mak-jan (Adam Cheng), wishes to challenge the master in order to test his own sword-fighting skill.

But as Li searches for the reclusive Hua Qian Shu so that he might face him in combat, he finds himself entangled with old lovers and new rivals.

Soon, it becomes apparent that the old master’s sword really might be cursed – and will, perhaps, bring nothing but tragedy to those who seek to wield it.

