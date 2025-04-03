The Capture to return to BBC One with third season

Image credit: Heyday Films/Nick Wall

A third season of hi-tech conspiracy drama The Capture is heading to BBC One and iPlayer.

Created, written and executive produced by BAFTA-winning Ben Chanan, the show is based around the existence of a deep fake software known as Correction owned by British Intelligence.

Holliday Grainger headlines the returning case which also includes Indira Varma as BBC Newsnight presenter Khadija Khan, Ben Miles as Danny Hart, Lia Williams as Gemma Garland, Ginny Holder as DI Nadia Latif, Ron Perlman as CIA agent Frank Napier, Nigel Lindsay as DSI Tom Kendricks, Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan and Daisy Waterstone as Abigail Carey.

They’re joined by Killian Scott, Joe Dempsie, Andrew Buchan, Hugh Quarshie and Amanda Drew.

Synopsis:

It’s been twelve months since Rachel Carey (Grainger) broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, exposing the UK intelligence service’s clandestine video manipulation programme known as Correction.

Amidst an inquiry into the unlawful use of Correction, Carey has become acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology through the new Operation Veritas camera system.

And then it happens: a brutal and exceptionally well-coordinated act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment that leaves behind just one witness.

The more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media. The conspiracy reaches deep into the State, but just who is pulling the strings?

Caught in an increasingly violent situation, and with few allies left to trust, what sacrifices will Carey be willing to make?

The Capture series is produced by Universal Studio’s Heyday Television.

Ben Chanan said: “I am delighted to join up with Holliday Grainger, Lia Williams, Ben Miles, Ron Perlman, and all our brilliant cast on The Capture again, and to welcome the fantastic Killian Scott to the fold.

“Previous seasons have seen Holliday’s Rachel Carey investigate others as their lives fall apart. Most of all, I am excited that Series 3 puts Carey at the heart of the conspiracy.”

Holliday Grainger added: “I’m thrilled to be joining The Capture team once more for series three. Ben Chanan’s scripts are as electrifying as ever and I’m excited to be stepping back into ‘Commander’ Rachel Carey’s world.”

Rosie Alison, Executive Producer, Heyday Television said: “We’re thrilled to return with The Capture, Ben Chanan’s gripping zeitgeist thriller.

“Once again, Ben’s prescient and provocative scripts capture the uncertainty of our world, tapping into the shifting nature of truth as deepfakes become ever more pervasive.

“With Holliday Grainger, Killian Scott, and our brilliant returning ensemble cast, we cannot wait for audiences to step back into a high octane story that continues to feel more real than fiction.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “The Capture’s irresistible blend of timely, state-of-the-nation commentary with edge-of-your-seat thrills has made it a big hit with millions of viewers, and we’re so pleased to announce its return to the BBC.

“Ben’s scripts for series three will dazzle and terrify you in equal measure.”