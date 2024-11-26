Official Premier League VR game launches next month

Premier League Player, the competition’s first officially licensed virtual reality game will launch exclusively on Meta Quest on December 3rd.
Hailing from Rezzil, the game promises to bring fans closer than ever to the Premier League, letting them step into iconic stadiums, replay unforgettable moments from the 2023/24 season, and experience match-defining action firsthand.
Key features include:
- All 20 teams, players, stadiums, and kits – Fully licensed teams, players, and authentic stadiums deliver the ultimate Premier League experience.
- Moments mode – Replay highlights by scoring game-winning goals, delivering precise assists, and feeling the intensity of pivotal plays from the 2023/24 season.
- Shot stopper – Take on the role of a Premier League goalkeeper and test your reflexes with high-pressure saves.
- Headers – Perfect your accuracy and timing in competitive solo or co-op gameplay.
- Free play & training drills – Hone your skills solo or with friends, and push yourself further with professional training drills.
- The Sanctuary – Your personal hub for customising, unlocking achievements, and celebrating your journey as a Premier League Player.
More info: premierleagueplayer.com