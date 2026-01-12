TNT Sports strikes LIV Golf League broadcast deal

The LIV Golf League is heading to TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland after the broadcaster struck a multi-year broadcast deal with the sport.

Both TNT Sports and discovery+ will broadcast all 14 global events from the 2026 contest starting on February 4th with coverage of the ROSHN Group LIV Golf Riyadh.

The season features will take place across ten countries and five continents, including the League’s first-ever event in South Africa (March 19-22), as well as stops in Adelaide, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico, USA, UK, and more.



Further information regarding scheduling and coverage plans will be announced in the coming weeks.



Scott Young, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe said: “LIV Golf has an incredible energy and a host of world-class players and we’re excited to bring TNT Sports’ storytelling and production know-how to help bring competitions to even more sports fans.

“With iconic venues, top players and a compelling newly refreshed format, this partnership allows us to bring fans even more of the stories and action than ever before.”

Örjan Olsson, SVP, International Media Rights at LIV Golf, added: “Our new partnership with TNT Sports represents a historic moment for LIV Golf as we cement our footprint in one of the most important and influential sports territories in the world.

“TNT Sports delivers sport with intensity, ambition, and scale – qualities that match LIV Golf.

“Together, we’re bringing fans in the UK a reimagined golf experience with sharper storytelling, deeper narratives across our League, Teams and players, and unprecedented access to our biggest stars and teams.

“We’re looking forward to setting a new benchmark with TNT Sports for how golf is presented, experienced, and enjoyed by millions of fans.”