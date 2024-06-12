Dune: Part Two scores sixth week as UK’s bestselling movie 

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure Dune: Part Two, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise. Copyright: © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dune: Part Two is enjoying a sixth week at Number 1 in the UK’s official film chart, holding off strong competition from Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy which enters straight in the Number 2 slot.

Strong digital sales bring Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire back into the top ten, taking the third slot and pushing Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black to Number 4.

Madame Web lifts to a new peak (5), while former chart-topper Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire falls three (6). The Equalizer 3 sits in seventh place and Oppenheimer makes its return to the countdown after lifting five places (8).

Another previous Number 1 makes a big return to the Top 10, as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom swims up 15 to Number 9, and rounding out the list is 2024 horror Imaginary, floating up 12 to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 12th June 2024