Crunchyroll launches on Titan OS Smart TVs

Crunchyroll, the Sony-owned anime streaming service, is now available on Philips Smart TVs in Europe and is coming to other brands running the Titan operating system, including JVC, soon.

The app hosts the world’s largest dedicated anime library of over 25,000 hours of content and 50,000 episodes across more than 2,000 titles.

It’s been steadily increasing its reach through launches on YouTube Primetime Channels, Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, LG, Roku, and Hisense Smart TVs. The expansion to TVs powered by Titan OS will further boost its availability to viewers across Europe.

Rick Fens, Business Development Director at Titan OS, stated: “We’re excited to bring Crunchyroll’s unmatched anime catalogue to millions of homes, giving Crunchyroll access to a wide audience across Europe.

“We’re not only upgrading the user experience with premium content for anime fans, but we’re also committed to being a strategic partner for Crunchyroll.

“Our personalised TV experiences – with our enhanced search functionality and tailored recommendations – will connect content with the right audiences, increasing its discoverability, driving traffic and improving retention.”

Rob Sands, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Crunchyroll, said: “We’re excited to partner with Titan OS to expand Crunchyroll’s reach across Europe, bringing anime closer to fans than ever.

“With Titan OS’s innovative platform, we can deliver seamless, localized anime experiences directly to viewers on their favorite devices.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to accessibility and immersion for anime fans across Europe, enabling them to enjoy the world’s largest anime library in the language and on the devices they love.”