Channel 4 to explore the world’s most luxurious destinations

A new series taking viewers into the world’s most exclusive luxury destinations and experiences is heading to Channel 4 later this year.

Produced by Crackit TV and narrated by Tracy-Ann Oberman, Inside the World’s Most Luxurious… will explore a secretive world of extreme luxury where the ultra-rich buy, charter and revel in experiences most of us can only dream of.

Each of the six episodes focuses on a different facet of super-rich life, from island escapes and palatial hotels to multi-million-pound motorhomes, superyachts, and even bespoke travel as far away as space.

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 commented: “We’re thrilled to be working with Crackit TV and can’t wait to see them bring some of the world’s most luxurious experiences to life on screen.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the other half live and having the chance to dream!”

Elaine Hackett, CEO of Crackit TV, added: “This series has been a dream to bring to life —from filming in some of the most breathtaking locations on earth, to capturing the fascinating stories behind the luxury.

“We’re delighted to showcase the scale, detail, and ambition that defines this extraordinary world.”