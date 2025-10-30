TNT Sports shares Quilter Nations Series coverage details

TNT Sports is promising that its coverage of Quilter Nations Series will take rugby fans “deeper into the heart of every scrum, ruck and maul”.

Set to kick off on November 1st with England hosting Australia at Twickenham, the month-long contest will see 21 matches played, all of which will be shown live across TNT Sports.

The channel is promising “bigger, bolder and more immersive broadcasts” which it says will offer fans “the ultimate viewing experience” thanks to the use of drones, Spidercam, Refcam, Augmented Reality and inclusion of live in-play pitch-side analysis.

Additionally, The Quilter Nations Series Show will air every Thursday night and bring fans in-depth analysis, expert insight, and developing stories from the previous weekend’s matches, while also looking ahead to the next round of fixtures.



Scott Young, EVP WBD Sports Europe, said: ‘Our ambition is to redefine rugby coverage by constantly pushing boundaries to super-serve the viewer experience. We pride ourselves on our storytelling capabilities and delivering coverage through the lens of the fan.



“Not just during live match action, but through an unrivalled line-up of on-screen experts and a market-leading digital offer across web, app and social. This combination brings fans closer to the game, the players, and the passion that defines international rugby at its most elite level.”

