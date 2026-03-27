Tim Davie to lead Creative Industries Council following BBC exit

Image: BBC

Tim Davie, who steps down as BBC Director-General on April 2nd, has been named as the next industry head of the Creative Industries Council.

The body brings key figures from the UK’s £145.8 billion creative sectors together with senior ministers, allowing them to discuss and address challenges and opportunities faced by the industry.

Davie will replace Sir Peter Bazalgette leaves his position as co-chair when his term ends on July 31st and will initially co-chair alongside Baroness Shriti Vadera until she stands down on December 31st.

He’ll then lead the council alongside co-chairs Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Business Secretary Peter Kyle.

A government statement says his tenure will see the council continue to focus on Sector Plan priorities – including innovation, access to finance, workforce, trade and investment.

Nandy said: “Tim brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his diverse career, including his previous tenure in this position. I would also like to thank Baz and Shriti for their incredible contribution to the council, which has been invaluable in supporting the future of these sectors.”

Davie added: “It is a privilege to be asked to Chair the Creative Industries Council and champion a sector that’s a world-class success story for the UK.

“With the right backing, there’s a huge opportunity for our creative industries to deliver not only significant growth for the UK economy in the years ahead, but good growth that supports jobs and skills in every part of the country.

“I look forward to working with the government to ensure that this sector will continue to punch well above its weight for the UK.”