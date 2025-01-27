Doctor Who reveals writers for upcoming new season

Credit: James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The BBC has confirmed some of the writers to work on Ncuti Gatwa’s upcoming second season of Doctor Who.

They include Sunday Times best-selling novelist and creator of the first official Doctor Who scripted podcast, Juno Dawson; playwright Inua Ellams whose work includes Barber Shop Chronicles which played at the National Theatre; Pete McTighe whose TV credits include The Pact and A Discovery Of Witches; and Sharma Angel-Walfall who has worked in writers’ rooms for a host of shows including The Ballad of Renegade Nell and Noughts & Crosses.

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “Doctor Who takes its talent from a glittering galaxy of names, and these extraordinary writers span the skies.

“We’ve got old hands, new stars, voices from theatre, radio and literature, the whole works! It’s the most wild and exciting season of Doctor Who yet, and I can’t wait to unleash their brilliant work.”

The series is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and exclusively on Disney+ outside of the UK.