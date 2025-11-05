DAZN now available through Prime Video UK

Sports streamer DAZN, which offers a line-up that includes boxing, MMA, football, golf, and basketball, is now available as an add-on channel for Prime and Prime Video subscribers in the UK and US.

Today’s news builds on an existing partnership which has made the service available to Amazon customers in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada.

In addition to the regular subscription service, Prime subscribers can access DAZN’s pay-per-view events starting with the hotly anticipated rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn on November 15.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “With more than 185 fights per year, hundreds of football matches, basketball games, and more, we’re delighted to showcase the breadth of offerings and content DAZN has to offer to even more audiences.

“It’s another step forward in bringing the best that sport has to offer to fans across the globe.”





