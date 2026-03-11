DAZN app now available on EE TV boxes

Sports streamer DAZN is now available to EE TV customers with either a ‘Pro’ or ‘Mini’ set top box and can be accessed via the Apps rail and Apps section on their device.

Customers need to take out a separate subscription direct from DAZN, in return for which they can watch a host of major sporting competitions including top tier boxing, LIV Golf, international football competitions.

Subscriptions start from £14.99 per month for the streamer’s ‘Standard’ plan.

Customers can also sign up to sport-specific plans such as NFL Game Pass, NHL.TV, National League TV, Rally TV, and Courtside 1891.

EE’s Luciano Oliveira said: “We’re committed to offering EE TV customers access to an unmatched variety of the very best entertainment, and the arrival of DAZN adds a huge catalogue of premium sports content to our service.

“DAZN’s breadth of live sport, from boxing and MMA to top-flight football and golf, will be an exciting new addition for EE TV customers looking for world-class sports streaming in one place.”

Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN, said: “We want to bring the very best sport content to as many fans as possible, wherever they are.

“Launching on EE TV expands our reach in the UK, putting DAZN into more living rooms and on more screens. It means EE TV customers can discover and enjoy an even broader range of world‑class sport, all through a premium viewing experience.”