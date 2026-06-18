Disney+ comes to EE TV set box boxes

Disney+ is now available on the selected EE TV set top boxes, bringing customers easy access to the streaming service’s line-up of original series and top movies.

EE customers who don’t already have a Disney+ subscription can sign up direct to one of the service’s three plans and then watch through the newly launched Disney+ app on their EE Box Pro or EE TV Box Edge.

Luciano Oliveira, Director of Product, Home & TV, EE, said: “It’s our goal to make EE TV a go-to destination for great entertainment, and adding the Disney+ app reinforces that by bringing an even broader mix of much-loved content to the platform.

“From big new releases to iconic series and timeless family favourites, it gives customers more of what they love, all in one place.”