Disney+ sets streaming date for Sam Raimi’s Send Help

(L-R) Dylan O’brien as Bradley Preston and Rachal McAdams as Linda Liddle in 20th Century Studios’ SEND HELP. Photo by Brook Rushton. © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Send Help, the new survival thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, is set to stream on Disney+ from May 7th.

When a ruthless boss and her overlooked employee are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, they must overcome past grievances and work together to stay alive.

But they’re not in the office anymore, and an unsettling, wryly humorous battle of wills and wits begins in this original, darkly comedic psychological thriller.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film also features a score by Danny Elfman.