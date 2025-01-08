Disney+ sets Alien: Romulus streaming date

David Jonsson as Andy in 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ has confirmed that Alien: Romulus, which is set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), will be available to stream from January 15th.

Hailing from director Fede Alvarez and producer Ridley Scott, the film sees a group of colonizers who are scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe.

Cast members include Cailee Spaeny, Industry star David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

Released by 20th Century Studios, the film was produced by Scott Free Productions and Brandywine Productions and took almost $350m at the global box office when it was released last Summer.

It also topped the UK’s bestselling film list following its release on Blu-ray and is inspiring new additions to the new edition of Free League’s Alien RPG.