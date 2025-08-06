New Hulu section is heading to Disney+ internationally

The Hulu brand is to roll out internationally, replacing the current Star ‘tile’ or section in the Disney+ app.

First unveiled in December 2020, the current Star tile houses content from outside the studio’s Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic brands.

Current offerings include conspiracy thriller Paradise, Rivals and Only Murders in the Building.

The Star branding will be replaced by Hulu later in the year across all international markets.

Alongside this change, Disney says it’ll be “implementing numerous improvements within the Disney+ app, including exciting new features and a more personalized homepage”.

In the US the standalone Hulu service is to be fully integrated into Disney+ app.