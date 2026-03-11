Disney+ UK to stream 134 NCAA ‘March Madness’ basketball games

Disney+ is bringing subscribers in across Europe and South Africa all 134 men’s and women’s basketball games from the NCAA’s ‘March Madness’ tournament.

March Madness is a yearly highlight in US college basketball, featuring single-elimination tournaments with 68 teams each for the men’s and women’s championships.

The event builds suspense from the opening rounds to the highly anticipated Final Four, with teams announced on Selection Sunday, held on 15 March 2026.

Produced by ESPN, the games will stream on Disney+ from March 17th through to April 7th.

Diego Londono, SVP Networks & Sports EMEA at The Walt Disney Company, said: “Bringing March Madness to Disney+ customers across Europe reflects the ongoing collaboration between ESPN and the NCAA, and the commitment both organizations share to grow college basketball internationally.

“ESPN’s decades of experience showcasing championship moments allows us to foster greater appreciation for collegiate athletics, and we’re thrilled to help connect more fans to the passion and tradition of the men’s and women’s tournaments on Disney+.”

Added Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball, added: “Collaborating with ESPN and Disney+ allows us to share the excitement of March Madness with a global audience that already values college basketball.

“The NCAA tournament is the ultimate stage for student-athletes, and broadening access to that experience helps grow appreciation for and interest in the game worldwide.”