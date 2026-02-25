Doctor Foster returns after decade-long gap

Suranne Jones is to return for a third and final outing: BBC/DRAMA REPUBLIC/NICK BRIGGS

The BBC is reviving Doctor Foster after a ten year gap, with stars Suranne Jones, Bertie Carvel and Tom Taylor all confirmed to be returning for a third and final instalment.

Created and written by Mike Bartlett, the series follows local GP Gemma Foster who, on discovering her husband Simon was having an affair, enacted a masterful revenge. But the fallout was devastating when her 15-year-old son Tom disappeared in the show’s final episode.

Now, in series three, Gemma is still a GP, still in the same house, but on the brink of a fresh start: she has met someone new and is getting married. But as the wedding day draws closer, and friends and family gather, shadows from the past begin to re-emerge threatening both her happiness and her reputation.

The show debuted in 2015, with a second run following in 2017. As well as drawing audiences of up to 10 million during its UK run, it’s been a hit in international markets with local versions of the format produced in 15 territories.

Bartlett said: “I always hoped that we’d get to tell the final part of Gemma’s story – which is about a woman seeking justice in an unfair world. That feels as relevant now as when Gemma first found a blonde hair on the scarf.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “It’s a privilege to welcome Doctor Foster back to the BBC after almost a decade away.

“The extent to which the first two series gripped the nation is a credit to Mike’s writing, the talented team at Drama Republic and our magnificent cast – and now we’re ready do it one more time in this epic final chapter. Bring it on!”