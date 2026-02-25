You’re Dead to Me gets live tour

Popular BBC Radio 4 comedy podcast You’re Dead to Me is getting a live tour, with dates in Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and London all confirmed.
Presented by Phil McIntyre Live in association with BBC Studios, the tour will be hosted by Greg Jenner and each performance will follow the show’s familiar format, pairing an expert historian with a comedy guest to uncover the past through rigorous scholarship and loud humour.
Greg Jenner said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to take our podcast on the road! I cannot wait to step onto the stage to say thank you to all those lovely, loyal listeners who’ve been with us over these seven years – it’s going to be a blast!”
Tickets are available now from YoureDeadToMeLive.com.
You’re Dead To Me Live – Tour 2026 Dates
24 March
London, Adelphi Theatre
Historian: Dr Steve Kershaw
Comedian: Desiree Burch
9 April
Cardiff, New Theatre
Historian: Dr Steve Kershaw
Comedian: Cariad Lloyd
12 April
Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall
Historian: Professor Michael Scott
Comedian: Marjolein Robertson
13 April
Manchester, Opera House
Historian : Professor Michael Scott
Comedian: Shaparak Khorsandi