You’re Dead to Me gets live tour

Popular BBC Radio 4 comedy podcast You’re Dead to Me is getting a live tour, with dates in Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and London all confirmed.

Presented by Phil McIntyre Live in association with BBC Studios, the tour will be hosted by Greg Jenner and each performance will follow the show’s familiar format, pairing an expert historian with a comedy guest to uncover the past through rigorous scholarship and loud humour.

Greg Jenner said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to take our podcast on the road! I cannot wait to step onto the stage to say thank you to all those lovely, loyal listeners who’ve been with us over these seven years – it’s going to be a blast!”

Tickets are available now from YoureDeadToMeLive.com.

You’re Dead To Me Live – Tour 2026 Dates

24 March

London, Adelphi Theatre

Historian: Dr Steve Kershaw

Comedian: Desiree Burch

9 April

Cardiff, New Theatre

Historian: Dr Steve Kershaw

Comedian: Cariad Lloyd

12 April

Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall

Historian: Professor Michael Scott

Comedian: Marjolein Robertson

13 April

Manchester, Opera House

Historian : Professor Michael Scott

Comedian: Shaparak Khorsandi