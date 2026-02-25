MGM+ renews Robin Hood for a second series

Amazon’s MGM+ streaming service, which is available in the UK as an add-on to Prime Video, has renewed its Robin Hood series for a second run.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode season will go into production at PFI Studios in Serbia this summer.

Season one starred Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

The second season expands the show’s world beyond Sherwood and Nottingham into the treacherous centres of power in England, France, and Rome, transforming the outlaw rebellion into a high stakes battle for the soul of a kingdom.

As the Angevin empire threatens to tear itself apart, Rob and Marian are drawn into the orbit of kings and queens, forced to wield the very instruments of Norman power – politics, gold, and betrayal — to secure a future for the Saxons. What begins as a fight for survival becomes a reckoning with power itself.

How to watch Robin Hood on MGM+



New subscribers can add the MGM channel to their Prime Video plan via Amazon.co.uk*



*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

John Glenn serves as showrunner, with Jonathan English as producer-director and Todd Lieberman as executive producer.

“Robin Hood quickly became one of our top-performing original series of all time, and the response from our audiences both in the U.S. and abroad has been exceptional,” said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. “

We’re thrilled to continue this epic adventure for a second season. John Glenn, Jonathan English, and the entire creative team have reimagined this legendary tale with remarkable depth and authenticity, and we can’t wait to see where they take us next.”

Jocelyn Sabo, executive vice president of scripted television development at Lionsgate, commented: “The passionate response to Robin Hood is a testament to the creative vision behind the series and to its powerful connection with audiences worldwide.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with MGM+ and Todd Lieberman and to support John Glenn, Jonathan English, and the entire creative team as they build on this momentum.

“The second season will raise the stakes and deepen the emotional journeys at the heart of this enduring story.”