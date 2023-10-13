Doctor Who 60th anniversary concert now available on BBC Sounds

David Tennant returns to the show in November for 3 anniversary specials. Image: BBC Studios.

A new musical celebration of Doctor Who is now available on BBC Sounds, the broadcaster’s radio and podcast app, and will also be broadcast this Sunday on BBC Radio.

Recorded at the BBC Hoddinott Hall in the Wales Millennium Centre, Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration includes both the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers performing music from series composers including Murray Gold, Segun Akinola, Dudley Simpson and Paddy Kingsland.

It also reveals a new version of the show’s world-famous theme tune.

The concert is part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations which see David Tennant return to the series in three brand-new episodes, leading into Ncuti Gatwaa’s arrival in the Tardis for an all-new adventure airing over the festive period.

The BBC has also announced that episodes from the show’s past available on iPlayer for the first time to mark the anniversary.