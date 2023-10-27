Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials Blu-ray now available to pre-order

David Tennant returns to the show in November for 3 anniversary specials. Image: BBC Studios.

The upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, which will see David Tennant and Catherine Tate return to the Tardis for three brand-new adventures, are now available to pre-order on Blu-ray.

The three specials – The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle – spearhead a major revamp of the series which will debut in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer from November 25th.

International audiences will be able to watch on Disney+ under a multi-year deal which makes the streaming service the exclusive home of new Doctor Who episodes outside the UK and Ireland.

Last year’s Power of the Doctor special ended with Jodi Whittaker regenerating into Tennant who previously played the Timelord’s 10th incarnation.

Tennant’s new 14th Doctor will be reunited with former companion Donna Noble who left the Tardis after the 10th Doctor was forced to wipe her memories of their time together in order to save her life.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies has promised the specials will reveal why the Timelord has returned to a familiar face and how the pair are able to be reunited.

Guest stars in the three episodes include Neil Patrick-Harris, Yasmin Finney and Jemma Redgrave.

The three specials will conclude with the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa who will star as the 15th Doctor in a new adventure this Christmas before returning next year with his first full season. Filming is already underway on Gatwa’s second run of adventures.

In addition to the three episodes, the 60th Anniversary specials Blu-ray release includes the following extras: