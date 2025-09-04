Sony Pictures to embrace IMAX Enhanced for AVOD services

Sony Pictures is make hundreds of films available in IMAX Enhanced – which combines a digitally remastered IMAX picture with DTS:X sound – during their home entertainment windows.

A joint announced between Sony Pictures Entertainment, Xperi (owners of DTS) and IMAX revealed that customers in the UK and Germany who have compatible Hisense and Toshiba TVs will be the first to benefit.

Titles will be available from early 2026 and are expected to be initially available via advertising supported video on demand (AVOD) services.

Bill Neighbors, Chief Content Officer at Xperi, said: “Sony Pictures Entertainment, DTS, and IMAX have a deep and established relationship focused on bringing truly cinematic experiences to connected televisions.

“The significant expansion of IMAX Enhanced titles from Sony Pictures is expected to make it even easier for consumers to enjoy the premium experience they know and love from theatres in the comfort of their own living rooms.”

Pete Wood, SVP, New Media Distribution at Sony Pictures Entertainment, added: “Consistent with SPE’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest-quality experience, the premium visual quality of IMAX Enhanced combined with the powerful, immersive sound delivered by DTS:X enables our titles to be enjoyed on consumer electronics devices the way they were meant to be.

“This continued momentum for IMAX Enhanced allows consumer electronics manufacturers to set themselves apart by guaranteeing the highest visual and audio quality possible.”

Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer, IMAX, commented: “By increasing their support for the IMAX Enhanced program, Sony Pictures Entertainment underscores their commitment to providing the best possible entertainment experience to consumers, regardless of platform.

“This continued momentum for IMAX Enhanced allows consumer electronics manufacturers to set themselves apart by guaranteeing the highest visual and audio quality possible.”