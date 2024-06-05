Dune: Part Two retakes top spot in UK’s Official Film Chart

Caption: (L-r) Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Dune: Part Two,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Copyright: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise

Dune: Part Two has retaken the Number 1 slot on the Official Film Chart following its release on disc and after outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined. The movie had previously dominated the chart on the strength of its digital release before losing ground to newer releases.

This week’s highest new entry is Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black, which debuts at Number 2.

Last week’s biggest seller, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, drops two places to Number 3. The latest chapter in Legendary’s Monsterverse saga gets its own physical release on June 24th.

Bob Marley: One Love rockets 36 places to Number 4 following its release on disc while Barbie sits at Number 5, closely followed by Dakota Johnson’s starring role in Marvel’s Madame Web, which enters the Top 10 for the first time this week, up six places to Number 6.

Rounding out the Top 10 are four chart favourites; adventure comedy prequel Wonka (7), Denzel Washington thriller The Equalizer 3 (8), DC comics adaptation The Batman (9) and Migration (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 5th June 2024