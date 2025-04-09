EE April 2025 deals on mobile, gaming and wearables

EE are currently running deals on mobile – including savings on selected iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel handset plans – plus gaming and wearables.

All deals are available until April 28th vie ee.co.uk, in-store and from the network’s call centres.

Mobile Deals in April

Apple iPhone 16 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £55 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an 125GB plan ending 28/04/25.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £58 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an 125GB plan ending 28/04/25.

Apple iPhone 14 5G 128GB – Save £216 – £30 upfront, £48 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan ending 28/04/25.

Samsung S24 5G 128GB – Save £744 – £30 upfront, £42 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan ending 28/04/25.

Samsung S24 Plus 5G 512GB – get the higher memory variant 512GB for the price of the lower memory variant 256GB – Save £552 – £30 upfront, £50 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan whilst stock lasts.

Samsung Z Flip 6 5G 256GB – Save £456 – £30 upfront, £57 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan ending 21/04/25.

Samsung Z Fold 6 5G 256GB – Save £456 – £30 upfront, £77 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan ending 28/04/25.

Samsung A36 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £36 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 28/04/25.

Samsung A56 5G 256GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £39 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 28/04/25.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G 256GB – Save £744 – £30 upfront, £66 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan ending 28/04/25.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G 256GB – get the higher memory variant 256GB for the price of the lower memory variant 128GB – £30 upfront, £70 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan ending 28/04/25.

Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G 128GB – Save £600 – £30 upfront, £50 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan ending 28/04/25.

Honor 200 – Save £468 – £30 upfront, £30 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 28/04/25.

Honor X6B – Save £52 – £0 upfront, £32 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 28/04/25.

Honor Magic V3 (upgrade only) – Save £852 – £0 upfront, £63 a month with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 28/04/25.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 5G – Save £444 – £30 upfront, £50 a month with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan whilst stocks last.

Save £444 – £30 upfront, £50 a month with Unlimited data on an Essentials Plus plan whilst stocks last. Oppo Reno 12FS 5G – Save £252 – £30 upfront, £38 a month with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan ending 29/05/25.

Connected Device Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40 mm): £18 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan (Save £96) – Includes: 4GB Essentials data – providing a fast, strong connection with a maximum speed of 100 Mbps

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm): £20 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan (Save £96) – Includes: 4GB Essentials data – providing a fast, strong connection with a maximum speed of 100 Mbps

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm): £24 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan (Save £288) – Includes: 4GB Essentials data – providing a fast, strong connection with a maximum speed of 100 Mbps

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: £19.80 a month when added as an additional line to your EE mobile plan. (Save £129.60) – Includes: 5GB Essentials data – providing a fast, strong connection for video calls, streaming, downloading and uploading, with a maximum speed of 100 Mbps

