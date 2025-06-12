EE is running a one day sale on JBL’s new Flip 7 speaker

For today only (June 12th), users of the EE app can bag themselves a saving on JBL’s Flip 7 portable wireless speaker.
The device is the latest to be offered as part of the network’s monthly ‘Tech Drops’ one day sale initiative which offers EE and non-EE customers savings on new tech products via the app.
Launched earlier this year, the speaker has an RRP of £129.99 but is available for just £69.99.
Key features include:
- AI-powered optimisation for loud, distortion-free audio
- Up to 14 hours of playtime, extendable to 16 hours with Playtime Boost mode.
- Rugged IP68 Design: Fully waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant—great for outdoor use.
- Easily connects with other JBL speakers for stereo or multi-room sound.
- Supports high-quality playback through USB-C in addition to Bluetooth 5.4.