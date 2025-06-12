EE is running a one day sale on JBL’s new Flip 7 speaker

For today only (June 12th), users of the EE app can bag themselves a saving on JBL’s Flip 7 portable wireless speaker.

The device is the latest to be offered as part of the network’s monthly ‘Tech Drops’ one day sale initiative which offers EE and non-EE customers savings on new tech products via the app.

Launched earlier this year, the speaker has an RRP of £129.99 but is available for just £69.99.

Key features include:

  • AI-powered optimisation for loud, distortion-free audio
  • Up to 14 hours of playtime, extendable to 16 hours with Playtime Boost mode.
  • Rugged IP68 Design: Fully waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant—great for outdoor use.
  • Easily connects with other JBL speakers for stereo or multi-room sound.
  • Supports high-quality playback through USB-C in addition to Bluetooth 5.4.
