Freddie Flintoff’s Disney+ feature documentary gets trailer

Disney+ has released a trailer for Flintoff, its upcoming documentary looking back at Freddie Flintoff’s cricket career and the legacy of his life-altering Top Gear crash.

Debuting on April 25th, the 90 minute film features exclusive access to the former international cricketer and TV presenter and celebrates a career that saw him win two Ashes series and become a national sporting hero.

It will also look at the impact of his 2022 car crash, which led to the BBC’s commercial arm later making a substantial payout to the presenter and publicly apologising, and his recovery.

Flintoff said, “Cricket’s always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am.

“Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I’ve faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much.”