EE launches new range of Call of Duty gaming bundles

EE, which has previously stated an ambition to become the UK’s no.1 destination for gaming, has unveiled a range of gaming bundles centred around Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Available through the EE website, stores and telesales, the bundles cost £31 p/m for 24 months with a one off £20 upfront charge and include a Backbone One controller for iOS or Android smartphones:

Xbox X x Backbone One Gaming Bundle

Xbox Series X + Backbone One Xbox Edition (USBC and Lightning versions available)

24 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

24 months EE Gamer’s Mobile Data Pass and Video Mobile Data Pass

Includes exclusive in-game content for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile with Backbone One purchase*

Includes bonus in-game content – calling card, charm and emblem that feature the Kawaii Killers

PlayStation 5 x Backbone One Gaming Bundle

PlayStation 5 Slim Disc drive + Backbone One PlayStation Edition (USBC and Lightning versions available)

24 months PlayStation Plus Extra

24 months EE Gamer’s Mobile Data Pass and Video Mobile Data Pass

Includes exclusive in-game content with Backbone One purchase* and in-game content – calling card, charm and emblem that feature the Kawaii Killers

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition and Backbone One Xbox Edition (USBC and Lightning versions available) with exclusive controller support for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile are also available from EE for a one-off payment of £99 or £9 per month, for 11 months with add to plan.

In addition, all EE mobile customers also have access to the calling card, charm and emblem bonus content which they can redeem by texting ‘COD’ to 150.

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming EE, commented: “As part of our drive to become the UK’s no 1 destination for gamers, we are working with some of the biggest gaming brands in the world, such as Call of Duty, to offer customers unique gaming experiences.

“The launch of our new gaming bundles on our award winning mobile network, is yet another example of how we’re rolling out great value gaming offerings that enhance the game play of UK consumers.”