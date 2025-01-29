EE renews partnerships with Wembley and Home Nation FAs

EE has extended its partnerships with all Home Nations football teams, ensuring its logo will continue to feature on training kits worn by the senior men’s and women’s squads until 2028.

In addition, the mobile network has extended its tie-up with Wembley Stadium which will retain its official title of Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

That deal, which began in 2015, has seen an estimated 15 million fans benefit from EE’s purpose-built 4G and 5G connectivity in the stadium, allowing them to capture and share some of the most iconic moments in sport and music history. As part of the extension, EE will continue to invest in new technology at the venue.

It’s also been confirmed that EE will continue to support disability football through its title sponsorship of The FA Disability Cup and the England Para Lions and will also become a partner of The FA’s eLions – England’s official esports team.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE said: “At EE, we pride ourselves on our longstanding partnerships with the UK’s leading cultural institutions, investing in the things that matter most to our customers.

“Since the partnership began, we have worked with the Home Nations football associations to use football as a catalyst for change, addressing important societal issues such as racism, misogyny, homophobia and accessibility in football, while coming up with innovative new ways to encourage different communities to take up the sport.

“Football is part of the fabric of our nation, so EE is proud to stand beside all four home nations and Wembley – the home of English football – for the next four years, continuing to invest in the sport at all levels to engage communities across the country.”

Mark Lynch, Stadium Director at Wembley Stadium connected by EE, added: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with EE which will ensure Wembley Stadium retains its status as one of the best-connected stadia in the world.

“Over the last ten years EE has continually demonstrated its commitment to invest in developments across the stadium including the 5G network and our two sensory rooms, which are hugely popular with neuro-divergent guests, who might otherwise not be able to attend large-scale events.

“The new agreement will bring more benefits to all our guests over the next four years and enable us to deliver an improved customer experience for all.”